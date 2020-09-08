Sara Ali Khan enjoys a fun outing with her besties and her adorable photo will make you miss your own squad

Sara Ali Khan has been spending time outdoors with her close friends and her latest photos on social media will make you green with envy. On Tuesday, Sara shared a cute photo with her besties and it is surely setting squad goals.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is making the most of her time before returning to the sets of Atrangi Re. The actress has ensured that she spends time with her besties too before she heads for shooting amid ongoing pandemic. While she went for a birthday vacation last month to Goa with brother , now, it seems she is on a spree of sharing photos and her latest photos with her best friends in the outdoors will leave you impressed.

Taking to Twitter, Sara reshared a couple of photos from her best friend's handle in which she was seen spending her time outside as they enjoyed the weather. In the pictures, Sara could be seen leaning on her best friends as they posed on the road in front of the backdrop of the green fields. The gorgeous Atrangi Re star was seen clad in casuals in a white crop top with matching shorts and slippers. Her hair was left loose for the photo.

As she posed for a picture perfect photo with her best friends, Sara flashed her million dollar smile and left netizens green with envy. Seeing the star making the most of her time before returning to sets, will surely make you miss your own squad.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, she set the internet ablaze as she stunned in a blue bold lipstick while she chilled with her best friend at the beach. The photos went viral and it kicked off yet another trend of quirky and different coloured lipsticks among young girls. On the work front, Sara is all set to return to shoot Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film's shooting was stalled due to COVID 19 pandemic. However, it is expected to begin soon. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on February 12, 2021.

