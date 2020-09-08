  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a fun outing with her besties and her adorable photo will make you miss your own squad

Sara Ali Khan has been spending time outdoors with her close friends and her latest photos on social media will make you green with envy. On Tuesday, Sara shared a cute photo with her besties and it is surely setting squad goals.
20681 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan enjoys a fun outing with her besties and her adorable photo will make you miss your own squadSara Ali Khan enjoys a fun outing with her besties and her adorable photo will make you miss your own squad
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Sara Ali Khan is making the most of her time before returning to the sets of Atrangi Re. The actress has ensured that she spends time with her besties too before she heads for shooting amid ongoing pandemic. While she went for a birthday vacation last month to Goa with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, now, it seems she is on a spree of sharing photos and her latest photos with her best friends in the outdoors will leave you impressed. 

Taking to Twitter, Sara reshared a couple of photos from her best friend's handle in which she was seen spending her time outside as they enjoyed the weather. In the pictures, Sara could be seen leaning on her best friends as they posed on the road in front of the backdrop of the green fields. The gorgeous Atrangi Re star was seen clad in casuals in a white crop top with matching shorts and slippers. Her hair was left loose for the photo. 

As she posed for a picture perfect photo with her best friends, Sara flashed her million dollar smile and left netizens green with envy. Seeing the star making the most of her time before returning to sets, will surely make you miss your own squad. 

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, she set the internet ablaze as she stunned in a blue bold lipstick while she chilled with her best friend at the beach. The photos went viral and it kicked off yet another trend of quirky and different coloured lipsticks among young girls. On the work front, Sara is all set to return to shoot Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film's shooting was stalled due to COVID 19 pandemic. However, it is expected to begin soon. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on February 12, 2021. 

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan has got the perfect idea to ‘hide from 2020’ as she shares throwback pics from her Goa vacation

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Anonymous 43 minutes ago

She's not at all bothered by SSRs murder

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement