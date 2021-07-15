  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan enjoys the ‘Golden Hour’ and says ‘Girl just wanna have Sun’; See Photo

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram space to share a stunning poolside photo of herself as she enjoys watching a picturesque sunset view. Here’s all that you need to know
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 05:03 pm
Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan enjoys the ‘Golden Hour’ (Pic credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Amidst the ongoing pandemic, it has become essential for one to take time off their busy schedules and relax in order to maintain harmony. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is just inculcating the same mantra in her life. The diva’s latest social media photos are proof that the Kedarnath actor, time and again, relaxes her mind amid mother nature to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In the new picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen embracing the ‘golden hour’ with a serene view.

While enjoying the mild breeze in her pool, Sara stretches her hands wide open against the orange hues of the limitless sky. As the Sun continues to set, Sara prays for ‘love’ and ‘peace’ to be bestowed on her. While posting the picture on the photo-sharing application, the star articulates that ‘Girls just wanna have sun’ once in a while. The actor opted for a braided hairdo to enjoy the picturesque sunset view from her lavish stay. In another post, the actor also confirmed that she has successfully taken her first dose of vaccination

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan last featured opposite Varun Dhawan in the comic flick, Coolie No.1. She is next gearing up to share the screen space with Khiladi fame Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role.

