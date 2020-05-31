Sara Ali Khan enjoys her lazy Sunday with a 'desi' meal that includes makke ki roti, ghee & lassi; See PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan has enjoyed a delicious meal while enjoying a lazy Sunday amidst the lockdown period. Take a look at her post.

The indefinite lockdown in India continues amidst the COVID-19 crisis that is still affecting many lives daily. People themselves have been trying to curb the situation by adopting precautionary measures that include social distancing and remaining confined to homes. In the midst of all this, many have resorted to virtual communication to stay in contact with each other. Our beloved celebs from the film industry have also been doing the same to keep in constant touch with their fans.

Sara Ali Khan is among the many celebs who have been updating fans with whatever is happening in their daily lives through social media. Recently, the actress has given a glimpse of the delicious meal she had while enjoying her lazy Sunday. Sara’s meal will surely leave many of us drooling as it includes Makke ki roti, ghee, and lassi as one can see in the pictures. The Love Aaj Kal actress also reveals that she is totally full after consuming the same!

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal that was released a few months back. She will now feature opposite in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by the latter’s father David Dhawan. The movie’s release date has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Apart from that, she will also star along with and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Credits :Instagram

