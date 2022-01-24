Sara Ali Khan enjoys makeup during shoot; Vicky teases ‘Jab tak suraj chand rahega Sara ka yhi kaam rahega’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to make their first collaboration together with Laxmi Utekar’s yet-to-be titled film. Ever since the shooting has been started in Indore, the duo is treating their fans with BTS pictures and videos. Sara enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and never shies away from sharing a glimpse of her daily routine with her loved ones. On Monday, the 26-year-old actress took to her ‘gram to share a story from the bank of river Narmada in Maheshwar. But it was Vicky’s reaction to the video that took the attention of netizens.

The video shared by Sara features a scenic view from the bank of Narmada where Sara was sipping coffee and enjoying her beauty session while in the background Vicky was too having coffee. She added a few emoticons with the post too. As soon as, Atrangi Re actress shared the post, Vicky teased her for her never-ending beauty sessions and reposted the video on his ‘gram. He wrote, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sara ka yahi kaam rahega” (As long as there are sun and moon, Sara will keep doing it).

Take a glimpse of Sara’s Insta story:

See Vicky’s response here:

Earlier, Sara and Vicky had dropped some stunning pictures from their travel diaries of Madhya Pradesh that took the Internet by storm. Sara had shared a photo in lavender Indian wear and looked every inch beautiful.

On the professional term, Sara was last seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Vicky was last seen in the film Sardar Udham.

ALSO READ: PICS: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi are all smiles as Laxman Utekar's film's schedule wraps up