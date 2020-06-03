Sara Ali Khan enjoys Mumbai’s ‘Pehli Baarish’ with Rajma Chawal and Internet loves her monsoon menu; See PIC

Mumbai Rains: Sara Ali Khan ditches her diet as she gorges on Rajma Chawal while enjoying ‘Pheli Baarish’; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan is quarantined at home with mother Amrita Singh and brother , and just like other celebs, Sara has been cooking and working out at home. While prior to the lockdown, we used to be treated to umpteen ‘going to the gym’ photos of this Kedarnath actress, however, due to the pandemic, since everyone is staying home, Sara has been working out at home. Recently, Sara shared a video on social media which had her workout with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and internet loved how Sara and Ibrahim dished out major sibling goals.

We all are well aware of Sara Ali Khan’s fat to fit journey, and Sara never shies away from talking about it. Often, she shares her old photos on Instagram and on Koffee With Karan, Sara got talking about her life with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) as she had revealed that she was 96 kgs because of which, she put on the amount of weight that she did. But as they say, let bygones be bygones, because Sara Ali Khan, as we speak, is one of the fit actors in the town. Now we all know that Mumbai witnessed its first rains yesterday and Sara decided to ditch her diet and instead, she decided to gorge on some Rajma Chawal while enjoying ‘Pheli Baarish’

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite .

Check out Sara Ali Khan's monsoon menu here as she enjoys Mumbai rains:

Credits :Instagram

