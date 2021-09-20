Sara Ali Khan enjoys nature in Betaab Valley & it will make you nostalgic about Amrita Singh’s debut film

Sara Ali Khan has been a travel buff who has been on a roll off late. After heading to Ladakh and Maldives, the Pataudi princess is now vacationing in Jammy and Kashmir and she is enjoying her time in nature’s lap. In fact, since the Love Aaj Kal actress is quite active on social media, she has managed to keep her friends intrigued with pics from the vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has once again shared a beautiful pic from her ongoing vacation and it is making headlines for a different reason.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara was seen enjoying the natural beauty of the Himalayas, the terrains and the cloudy sky as she sat by the river bank with her friend. She looked beautiful in her royal blue coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with black jeans and multi-coloured shoes. Interestingly, what caught everyone’s attention was the name of the valley – Betaab Valley. To note, the valley had got its name after Sara’s mother Amrita Singh and Sunny Deol’s debut movie Betaab which had released in 1983. Needless to say, Sara’s pic did dish out major nostalgic vibes.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post: