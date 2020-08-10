  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan enjoys some solo time on her family vacay as she reads a book by the pool; See PHOTO

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and Coolie No 1
Sara Ali Khan, as we speak, is vacationing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh in Goa, and thanks to social media, this Kedarnath actress keeps sharing photos and videos with her Instafam. From enjoying Goa sunsets to enjoying a piggyback ride on Ibrahim’s back to chilling in the swimming pool to posing in a bikini, Sara Ali Khan’s vacation is all things fun. And today, Sara Ali Khan brightened up the day when she gave fans a sneak-peek into her vacation. Well, taking to Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan posted a video of reading a book while sitting by the pool side and alongside the boomerang video, Sara wrote, “Sunday Funday.”

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan’s driver had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and taking to social media, Sara had informed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about the same and that her driver has been moved to the quarantine centre. Sara’s note read, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, and next, she will be seen in Anand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Also, as per reports, the cast and crew of Atrangi Re will shoot for the film across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Although Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown, Akshay is yet to start the shooting. Besides Atrangi Re, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan

