Sara Ali Khan enjoys Sunday morning with a stunning sunrise PIC; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared bridal photoshoot pictures and she is looking absolutely gorgeous. Today, she once again showed her love sunrise.

Sara Ali Khan, a pretty looking and most popular actress, has often shown her love for sunsets and sunrise and always shares pictures. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and she is not even guilty about it. Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No1 with , is currently doing back-to-back shooting as there are many films lined up in her kitty. However, there has been a relaxation in the COVID 19 rules following which shooting has been resumed. Actors are seen going back to the sets.

Coming back to her picture, Sara Ali Khan has shared a stunning sunrise picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as ‘Like a Sunday morning.” Going a little ahead she has even asked a question to fans, “Do you prefer Sunrise/Sunset?”. However, in our sense sun in both time look picturesque and create some beautiful backdrop. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan had recently shared a bridal photoshoot picture and the diva is looking breathtaking in every picture. She had captioned it as “Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??”

In the pictures, Sara had turned muse for Manish Malhotra and was seen wearing a maroon coloured heavily embroidered lehenga wherein she looked like a sight to behold.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s sunrise PIC here:

On the work front, Sara will now be seen in Aanand L Rai’s much talked about directorial Atrangi Re. The movie will also feature and Dhanush in key roles marking the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with both the actors. Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6 this year.

