Sara Ali Khan enjoys the sunset by the seaside as she poses for the camera; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying the sunset by the seaside. Check out her latest pictures.

The very beautiful Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since she made her debut with the movie Kedarnath in 2018. Sara belongs to the Gen – Y category of actors who have been able to enjoy a massive fan following in the filmy world within a short span of time. She showcased her acting prowess again in Simmba opposite . And off late, the actress made a stellar kick – start this year with Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan base on social media too and she often keeps them updated with the daily bits and pieces happening in her life. Recently, the Coolie No. 1 actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying the beautiful sunset by the sea. Not only that, she strikes some stunning poses for the camera wearing an all – white outfit while leaving her hair open.

Check out the latest pictures of Sara Ali Khan below:

Post her stint in Love Aaj Kal in which she has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan, Sara will be next seen in the comedy drama Coolie No. 1. She has been roped in opposite in the movie which has been directed by David Dhawan. For the unversed, it happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The much anticipated movie is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.

