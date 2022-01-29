Sara Ali Khan enjoys under a sky full of stars after sharing scenic view of her ‘Jannat’ in dreamy PIC

Sara Ali Khan’s love for nature and the sky isn’t hidden from fans. Time and again, the Kedarnath star takes to social media to share dreamy travel posts that end up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Now, on late Saturday, Sara Ali Khan once again took to Instagram to share a stunning scenic photo of a sky full of stars that will surely leave you enticed. The diva’s latest social media post is proof that the Simmba star loves to relax her mind in the lap of mother nature.

The photo sees her stargazing as she relaxed under the soothing picturesque view. The star-light sky isn’t just beautiful to watch but also accentuates the scenic moment captured by Sara Ali Khan. Prior to this, Sara also shared a landscape of snow-cladded mountainous region. Hailing the place as her ‘heaven’, it seems that the youngster is having a gala time as she travels for her professional commitments.

Take a look:

This comes just days after Sara announced the completion of her film with Vicky Kaushal. While sharing the announcement, Sara wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.

On the other hand, Sara also had something special to say about co-star Vicky Kaushal. She articulated, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai’s musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Apart from her, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Now, she is gearing up to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next.

