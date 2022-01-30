Sara Ali Khan on equation with Janhvi Kapoor: Not best friends, we're strong girls who lost 2 yrs to pandemic.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are often labelled as besties on social media. From taking trips together to working out in the same gym with the same trainer, the young actresses may be mistaken for BFFs. However, Sara doesn't define their relationship as 'best friends' necessarily but points out that they are instead ambitious and strong.

In a chat with ETimes, Sara said, “Whether it’s Radhika Madan or Janhvi, I really like them both. We all are who we are. You have to be comfortable in your own skin. The reason why Ananya Panday, Radhika, Janhvi or me are all here today is, that we all have something to offer. We need to believe that and be comfortable with it.”

The Atrangi Re actress added that the common thing currently is that they have lost two years of their careers due to the pandemic. "Janhvi and I have much more in common than people might think. We are not best friends; we both have our circle of friends for years. Ultimately, we both are ambitious, career-oriented and strong girls who have lost two years of our careers to the pandemic. Who will understand the restlessness I feel in my heart to go back on the set more than Janhvi? By the time I got used to my life on set, we went into lockdown. That’s what binds us the most."

Both Janhvi and Sara have a couple of big banner projects in their kitty. While Sara finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi has films like Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

