Sara Ali Khan is an ethereal beauty in blue as she attends Ashtami puja

The entire nation is rejoicing in the celebration of Navratri festivities. From playing garba to attending Goddess Durga’s aarti, the nine-day festival is being celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Amid this, on the special occasion of Ashtami, actor Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share sweet greetings of the festivity online among her Instagram family.

In the picture shared by Sara, she can be seen donning an ethnic blue ensemble featuring bandhani pattern all over it. With matching bangles and bindi, Sara left her sleek hair open to attend Ashtami Puja on Wednesday, October 13. The photo sees her posing alongside a heavenly statue of Maa Durga. While sharing the picture online, the actor said, “Happy Ashtami” before adding a blue heart and namaste emoticon in her story.

Take a look at the photo here:

This comes just a few hours after Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her gym in the dream city Mumbai. The star looked picture perfect in a cool sky blue co-ord set. Her look was completed with shoes, a mask and a statement tote bag. Sara Ali Khan smiled and waved at the paps while posing before she exited the place in her luxurious car.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

