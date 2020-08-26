Sara Ali Khan excited to return to ‘first love of her life’ as she resumes shooting during COVID 19 pandemic

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, has resumed shooting and she is quite excited about facing the camera again

The COVID 19 pandemic took a massive toll on the entertainment industry as everything came to a standstill. From shootings to movie releases, everything was stalled for a couple of months. However, the situation seems to be getting better now as the shootings for several movies have resumed now and the filmmakers have been taking all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. And now, Sara Ali Khan is also back on the sets and the young starlet is quite excited about it.

She shared the happy news in an Instagram story wherein she posted a picture of a camera. The actress revealed that she is back on sets to face the camera once again after a long hiatus. She even called the camera as the first love of her life. Sara wrote, “Finally back to the first love of my life” followed by a heart emoticon. Although the Kedarnath actress didn’t divulge in much details about the project she is working on at the moment, this piece of news will certainly get her fans excited.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post about returning to sets:

To note, Sara was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal. As of now, she has two important projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in starrer Coolie No 1 which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Besides, Sara has also been roped in for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming project with and Dhanush.

Credits :Instagram

