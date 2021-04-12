Sara Ali Khan experiences & chronicles the snowfall as she admires the winter wonderland during vacay; See PIC

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying amid the snow-clad peaks of Gulmarg and making the most of it with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends. Recently, she shared a sneak peek of snowfall as she enjoyed the weather.

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took off for a vacay with brother to the winter wonderland at Gulmarg and since then, has been dropping gorgeous glimpses from there on her social media. While on Saturday afternoon Sara stunned everyone with pictures from her snowmobile shenanigans with brother Ibrahim, later the same night, she shared a video where she was seen enjoying a night of Sufi music. And now, recently, she has shared a sneak peek of the weather at the winter wonderland and teased fans with it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a video clip of the snowfall and left fans intrigued. In the video, we can see the snow-capped peaks of Gulmarg. Not just this, Sara gave us a glimpse of snow-covered pine trees across the valley and chronicled her experience of snowfall in Kashmir. The Atrangi Re star seems to be making the most of her time while being at the winter wonderland. Earlier this year, Sara along with her mom Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim had even travelled to the Maldives.

Back then too, she had shared stunning photos from her vacay with family. On Saturday, Sara had even shared a photo with her friend who was with her and Ibrahim in Gulmarg.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the shooting of Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The star also shared photos on social media when she finished shooting with Akshay and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

