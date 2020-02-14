Sara Ali Khan expertly answers the difference between love in the past and in today's day and age

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has hit the screens and the couple who have generated a huge buzz have sent their fans into a tizzy.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 and since then the young star has won millions of hearts and wooed the audiences with her charming personality. After starring in Kedarnath and Siimmba, Sara will be seen on the big screen today alongside Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film has hit the screens and the couple who have generated a huge buzz have sent their fans into a tizzy. They went all out to promote the film. From colleges to various reality shows, Kartik and Sara might as a well give a lesson in film promotions.

During one such promotion trip to Radio One's office, Sara was posed with an interesting question. RJ Hrishi asked the actress, "What is the difference between love in the past and in today's day and age?" An unfazed Sara expertly answered. She said, "For starters, I wouldn't know what love was in the past because am in today's day and age."

She, however, added, "But I think the main difference is that love in the past was more about longing and love in the present is more about living." Well, all we have to say is full marks to Sara. Check out the video below:

Memories of playing with @deepikapadukone s lipstick shades as a kid on location for the previous #LoveAajKal ! #SaraAliKhan has knocked it out of the park as #Zoe She also told me she has an “overthinking brain” & shes an “aspiring idealist”. Love you gal stay clever & wise pic.twitter.com/RGWn3prt9F — Hrishikesh Kannan (@HrishiKay) February 14, 2020

Love Aaj Kal has hit the screens and opened to mixed reviews. While a section seemed to have loved the film, some others took to social media to tweet a poor review.

