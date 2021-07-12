Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude as she visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati; Shares PHOTOS from her trip

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took a trip to the North east to Guwahati, Assam. The Simmba star prayed at the Kamakhya Devi Temple as she expressed her gratitude and dropped glimpses from her trip.

Actress Sara Ali Khan had a weekend filled with fun as well as blessings as she headed to the North-East part of the country for work. The Simmba star also sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam while she made a trip to the North-East part of the country. On Sunday, Sara shared glimpses from her trip and left netizens in complete awe of her desi look. The gorgeous actress had jetted off on Saturday morning and left netizens curious about where she was off to.

Now, her recent Instagram post gave fans a glimpse of her visit to one of the Shakti Pithas out of the 51. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared several photos in which she could be seen posing in front of the temple. She is seen clad in a white kurta and matching bottom. She had a white and red dupatta around her neck and the actress accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and bangles. As she posed with her friend in one of the photos, Sara expressed gratitude.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "#peace #gratitude #blessed." As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral on social media. Fans also loved her ethnic look. Many commented on her photos with heart emoticons. Last night, she was also snapped at the airport as she returned from Assam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also reportedly is a part of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, there has been no official announcement about the same.

