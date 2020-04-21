Sara Ali Khan extends gratitude with stunning photos on Earth Day, Ishaan Khatter reminds her it is tomorrow

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to send out positive vibes on Earth Day and shared some stunning photos with a collage. Check it out right here.

Sara Ali Khan, just like all of us, has been keeping ultra-active in these times of the lockdown as far as social media is concerned and so, we have been enjoying all the throwback posts for now. Meanwhile, she has also been positing some real-time photos giving fans an update on what has she been up to. And today, she took to social media to share a collage of some of her ever so stunning pictures to express her gratefulness to mother nature, assuming it is Earth Day today.

Sara wrote, 'Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say, Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway, In the mountains, on my sleigh, In the desert, the camel leads the way, But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive' And to this, Ishaan Khater dropped a comment saying that this is where we made a mistake after all and pointed out that Earth Day 2020 is tomorrow, and not today.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post and Ishaan Khatter's comment here:

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie did not fare as well as one would have expected, none the less, Sara took it in her stride and dealt with the response decently, as was also told by father . As far as upcoming films are concerned, the actress will be seen in co-starrer Coolie No. 1 as well as Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush, and . With the ongoing lockdown, everything is on hold right now as far as shooting is concerned.

Credits :Instagram

