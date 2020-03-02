Sara Ali Khan feeding Saif Ali Khan in THIS rare childhood photo proves she’s daddy’s little princess

Sara Ali Khan is among the most popular stars. Recently, an unseen photo of Sara with her dad Saif Ali Khan surfaced on social media that is bound to make you go ‘aww.’ Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has managed to make a place for herself with her films. The gorgeous starlet maybe just 3 films old, but she is a complete style icon for young girls. But, before becoming a popular star, Sara is a complete daddy’s girl and the proof of it we’ve seen in several childhood photos that the Love Aaj Kal star has often shared on social media too. However, recently, we stumbled upon Sara and Saif’s rare childhood photo that has sent fans into a frenzy.

On social media, an unseen photo of little Sara and young Saif is doing rounds that will surely remind you of the daddy-daughter bond. In the photo, we can see little Sara holding a plate of snacks and feeding them by hand to her father Saif. Looking like a complete bundle of cuteness, Sara can be seen clad in a puffer red checkered jacket and her two cute ponytails will surely make you go ‘aww’. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen enjoying the sweet moment with his little one on the sets.

Clad in a black jacket and turtleneck tee, Saif looked handsome as ever and the cute daddy-daughter moment was captured in the frame. Seeing the photo, one can’t help but notice the similarity between little Sara and Taimur.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, often Sara too shares adorable childhood photos on social media which end up going viral. The gorgeous and talented star is onto her next film, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . Recently, Sara wrapped up Coolie No 1 with and the entire cast and crew celebrated the wrap with a party. In Coolie No 1, Sara and Varun will reprise Karisma Kapoor and Govinda’s role. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and others. Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

