Sara Ali Khan feels ‘Chaka Chak’ as she turns ‘Rinku’ for the last time, wraps Atrangi Re promotions; WATCH

Over the last couple of weeks, Sara Ali Khan has been busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. And today, the actress will be wrapping up the process. Sara has always been an avid social media user. She often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, including many behind-the-scenes activities, which keep her fans amused. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Sara let her Instagram followers have a little sneak-peek of her gearing up for her last day as Rinku, while she gets ready to wrap up promotions.

In the video shared by Sara on her Instagram stories, we see her touching up her makeup while she sits in her vanity. The actress is dressed in what looks like a kaftan and has her hair open. Sara also has a nose-ring and a choker made of a black thread which has the symbol ‘OM’ as the locket. The person behind the camera asks Sara, “Last day of promotions and last day of being Rinku. How are you feeling?” Sara, who is seen applying mascara, replies, “Feels unreal. See the ‘Om’, and the nose-ring…Oh my god, I think I am going to start speaking in Bihari now. It’s surreal, it’s weird to look at myself right now.”

Talking about the film, Atrangi Re features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Sara’s character is called Rinku. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is slated to release on an OTT platform on the 24th of December.

