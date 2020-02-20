Sara Ali Khan feels films are NOT the medium for actors to play role models; Says ‘Our job is to tell stories’

Sara Ali Khan’s recent release Love Aaj Kal may have faced flak but the actress spoke recently about the criticism openly. In a chat, Sara shared that she doesn’t feel actors need to use cinema to essay role models.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has managed to make a name for herself with just 3 films. Though her recent release, Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan seemed to have fizzled out, the actress has been clear about her stand that as an actor, her job gets done before the film hits the screens on Friday. Known for being outspoken and candid, fans of Sara love her style and her candid interviews often are loved by everyone.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sara was asked about fans feeling that her personal life reflecting in her film choices, on which she immediately mentioned that she doesn’t agree with it. Clearing this further, Sara added that she feels movies are just a medium for actors to tell stories that the director wants the audience to see. She mentioned that she doesn’t think of films as a medium to play a role model to fans. The Love Aaj Kal star added that actors have other mediums to become role models.

Talking about the same, Sara also revealed that one lesson she has learned in her 3-film journey is that she should not judge the character she is about to project on screen. Talking about Zoe from Love Aaj Kal, Sara said, “We don’t really judge ourselves very often. And to do justice to any character on screen, it’s important to not do that. I don’t judge Zoe. I don’t judge the fact that she says f**k you. I don’t judge the fact that she is a front-footed girl who gets what she wants. I don’t think movies are the medium for actors to play role models. Actors have different platforms to do that and embody larger concepts through themselves.”

Well, once again, the actress won hearts with her statement on the criticism of her ‘Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho’ scene from Love Aaj Kal. Sara said that she doesn’t need to give people the satisfaction and just has to move on from it. Love Aaj Kal may have not worked on the box office, but Sara has moved on to her next which is Coolie No 1 with . This week, Sara headed to Goa to shoot for the same and is busy with it. In Coolie No 1, she will be seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role with Varun who will take on Govinda’s character. Coolie No 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will be shooting soon for Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial will be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

