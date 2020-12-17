  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan feels lucky and privileged about her Bollywood career

Bollywood GenNext star Sara Ali Khan is happy with the way her career is going.
10833 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan feels lucky and privileged about her Bollywood careerSara Ali Khan feels lucky and privileged about her Bollywood career
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since her debut in the 2018 release Kedarnath, she has worked with bigwigs such as Abhishek Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Imtiaz Ali, and she is all set to end the year 2020 with the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

"I feel lucky and privileged. I think films are a director's medium and you are as good as your director, and I have luckily had the opportunity to work with extremely versatile and amazing directors," said Sara, daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The 25-year-old actress added: "I will only say that I am thankful and grateful. I hope I keep getting opportunities to work with creative people like I have."

Coming up after Coolie No. 1 is Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. Sara stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the romantic drama.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan looks drop dead gorgeous as she amps up to shoot for Coolie No 1's Mummy Kassam; See BTS PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Kedarnath clocks 2 years: 5 reasons to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer
When Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan celebrated at the wrap up party of Kedarnath; THROWBACK video
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are all smiles while enjoying delicious food during filming Kedarnath
Sara Ali Khan says she doesn't consider herself as a star; Here's why
Sara Ali Khan shares throwback photos from Kedarnath promotions leaving fans excited for upcoming film Aaj Kal
Sara Ali Khan expresses her gratitude and shares unseen BTS pics on one year anniversary of Kedarnath