Sara Ali Khan finds peace and enjoys THIS Ranbir Kapoor qawwali at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah; WATCH

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines recently owing to her film, Atrangi Re's promotions. Starring Sara as Rinku, the film is a musical love story that also has Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing and amid it, Sara has been travelling to several cities for the same. On Thursday, Sara and Akshay headed to New Delhi to promote Atrangi Re and amid it all, the actress took out time to visit Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara gave fans a glimpse of her evening at the famous dargah in Delhi. In the video, Sara could be seen clad in a green suit with a pink customised mask. The Atrangi Re star could be seen sitting on the floor in the dargah whilst enjoying the qawwali's being offered as prayers. One of the qawwalis was Ranbir Kapoor's Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar. Sara could be seen enjoying the same peacefully in the video.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Sara had shared a fun video of goofing around in the chartered flight with Akshay Kumar. She was seen presenting a video in her 'Namaste Darshakon' series and fans loved every bit of it. Akshay also could not help but laugh on Sara's shenanigans.

Talking about the film, Atrangi Re is all set to release on December 24, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. The music is composed by AR Rahman and recently, the music launch was held. The songs of the film are being loved and Chaka Chak has become a chartbuster.

