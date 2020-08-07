Sara Ali Khan finds the perfect spot for a cute photo as she is seen with a face shield: Stay True and Be You

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a mesmerising photo as she went around posing on her trip with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The gorgeous star left fans in awe with her photo and her positive thoughts.

Actress Sara Ali Khan and brother have been posting stunning photos on social media from their recent trip. The sibling duo took some time off and headed out. A day back, Sara shared a glimpse of their post Raksha Bandhan bonding and it left everyone in awe. From chilling together to posing with each other, Sara and Ibrahim have been lighting up the internet with their shenanigans. Once again, Sara took to social media to share a photo of herself that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a cool spot to get clicked in the frame. In the photo, Sara is seen clad in a pair of white shorts with a purple coloured jacket on top. Along with this, she is seen wearing a face shield that she removed partially to sip onto her drink while getting her photo clicked. The gorgeous Simmba star made for a sight to behold as she posed in front of a stunning graffiti art wall that read, “Let me be myself.”

In another photo that Sara shared, we can see her sitting cross-legged in the middle of the road and pretending to meditate while brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen standing behind her with his hands folded. The adorable photo gives us a glimpse of their sibling bond and leaves fans in awe.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is scheduled to return to shoot Atrangi Re with and Dhanush in October. The film reportedly stars Sara in a double role. The actress will be seen with Akshay and Dhanush in director Aanand L Rai’s film. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Sara also has Coolie No 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film’s new release date is yet to be announced.

