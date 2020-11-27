Sara Ali Khan finds perfect workout partner in Atrangi Re's Dhanush; Drops glimpse of 'training with Thalaiva'

Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen with Dhanush in Atrangi Re, has dropped the glimpse of her intense workout training with Thalaiva and it will surely make you hit the gym right away. Check out the video.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan has teamed up with and Dhanush for Anand L Rai’s highly awaited film Atrangi Re. The stunning actress and Thalaiva have been in the news ever since the film went on the floors as it will mark their first project together. Both the actors have been dropping behind the scenes pictures from the set while creating curiosity among the audience. Going by the Kedarnath actress’s recent social media post, it is evident that the duo has become good friends in no time.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a collage of videos wherein she can be seen sweating it out with Dhanush in the gym. In the videos, the star kid can be seen doing an intense leg workout. While she exuded charm in her casual outfit, the Raanjhanaa star looked uber cool in a blue tee and white trousers. Both were at their casual best as they indulge in an intense workout session. Sara captioned the video as, “Training With Thalaiva. Go Go Go.” Needless to say, this is not the first time when the Simmba star has given us a glimpse into her workout regime. She often shares her selfies and video post intense workout.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about Atrangi Re, the film also marks Sara’s first outing with Akshay. The movie has been extensively shot across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Sara and Dhanush had wrapped up the first schedule in Varanasi early this year. Further, it is being said that the Khiladi Kumar, who will be seen in a special role in the movie, had charged a whopping amount for the Anand L.Rai’s directorial.

