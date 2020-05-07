Sara Ali Khan flaunting her varied moods in an adorable PHOTO will ward off all your lockdown blues

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sara Ali Khan teats her fans with her varied moods donning a grey t-shirt.

Everyone has been staying home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and have also been trying to find creative ways to keep themselves busy. While some are having a fun time trying on filters on social media apps, some are trying their hands-on cooking. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life. In fact, she has been sharing all these videos with her family members as well, and we definitely cannot get enough of it.

Recently, Sara treated fans with her varied mood of expressions on her Instagram story. Donning a grey t-shirt with 'Fanta' written on it, the Simmba actress looks pretty with her hair neatly combed and left open. Sara has shared a collage of 4 selfies of her where she is making different faces like a smile, a pout, a cranky one and a wide smile one. The Love Aaj Kal actress surely knows how to lift up the mood of her fans amid the lockdown.

On Wednesday, Sara took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from the film that she has shot for in her career and remembered her days on the sets. From Simmba to Kedarnath to Love Aaj Kal to Coolie No 1 to Atrangi Re, the gorgeous star can be seen posing with the clapboard in every picture of the collage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, however, it did not work very well with the fans. Up ahead, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

