Sara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in a sun kissed avatar as she dons a bikini and says hello to the weekend

Sara Ali Khan is making the most of her Maldives vacation. On Friday, Sara shared stunning pictures of soaking up the sun by the pool and taking a dip during her Maldives trip. Check it out.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan have been having a gala time gazing at the Aaj Kal star’s pretty photos from her Maldives vacation with and mom Amrita Singh. From enjoying floating breakfast by the side of the pool to taking a jet ski ride with mommy Amrita, Sara has been doing whatever she likes on the Maldives getaway. While fans have been drooling over her bikini clad photos, Sara is ensuring she stays fit on her vacay as well and also shared photos of doing yoga by the sea.

On Friday morning, Sara took to Instagram to drop another set of sizzling photos as she turns a water baby in Maldives. In the photo, Sara can be seen clad in a white and green bikini. As she comes out of the pool, we can see her soaking up the sun. In another photo, we can see the Coolie No 1 star taking a dip in the Maldivian seas with a smile. Later, she can be seen sitting by the side of the infinity pool and gazing at the view of the blue seas.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bikini as she gorges on floating breakfast by the pool on her Maldives vacay)

Sara captioned the photo as, “Hello weekend.” The Simmba star also shared another picture on her Instagram story in which she could be seen acing the Surya Namaskar by the side of the sea. Clad in a black tee and shorts, the diva did her workout and gave us major fitness inspiration.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Sara’s new still from Coolie No 1 with was shared on social media a day back. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara also has Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal that starred and . It is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More