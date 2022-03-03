Sara Ali Khan flaunts her flawless skin in this morning selfie as she sports a no-makeup look

Sara Ali Khan is a diva and there is no denying that fact. Fans love to see her pictures and videos that she keeps posting on her Instagram. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of what her day looks like with her fans and followers. Today too the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a no-makeup selfie and flaunted her flawless skin as she held a mug of coffee or maybe tea to kickstart her day in the picture. We bet you wouldn’t be able to shift your eyes off from this picture.

Sara Ali Khan in the picture can be seen clad in white attire. It appears to be the bathrobe. She looks outside the window as the sunlight falls right on her face. The Atrangi Re actress can be seen flaunting her no-makeup look as she held a tissue in one of her hands and appears to be wiping her eyes. Sara held a white mug that can either be of coffee or tea. She also left her hair open and applied black nail paints on her fingers.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan just wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal. They shot the film in Indore and both the stars used to share a couple of pictures from the sets to give a sneak peek into the shooting of that film which has gotten all the fans excited.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan attended Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan’s first birthday bash and the picture of Saif posing with all his four kids went viral.

