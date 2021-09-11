Sara Ali Khan flaunts her love for neon as she sets internet on fire with bikini look from Maldives

Sara Ali Khan might be back from her Maldivian vacation but looks like she still has her heart in the tropical paradise. This is evident with her recent Instagram posts. To note, the Pataudi princess has been on a photo sharing spree of late and has been treating fans with glimpses from her vacation with her recent Instagram posts. Keeping up with trajectory, Sara has shared her bikini pics from her vacation and it has taken the social media by a storm in no time.

In the pics, Sara Ali Khan was seen flaunting her love for neon shades. The actress wore a neon yellow coloured backless bikini which she had paired with a multi-coloured sarong. Interestingly, the Love Aaj Kal actress has kept her tresses open and had completed her look with neon green shade nail pain and matching bracelet. Interestingly, while Sara was posing ahead of some green plants they did complement her love for neon pretty well. The actress had captioned the image as, “Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite , has wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re which will also star and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, according to media reports, Sara has also been roped in to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.

