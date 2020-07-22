Sara Ali Khan flaunts her poetic side as she shares throwback picture with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a beautiful picture from her childhood days wherein she was posing with mommy Amrita Singha and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan is not just the most sought after actresses in Bollywood but she has been a social media queen. The young starlet has won millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks, acting prowess and panache. Besides her social media posts are also a rage among the audience. Interestingly, the Kedarnath actress is often seen treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures from her childhood days on Instagram and it is difficult to take our eyes off her cuteness.

Keeping up with the trajectory of making heads turn with her stunning pics, Sara recently took the internet by a storm as she shared another adorable picture from her childhood diaries. The picture seemed to be clicked from one of the Holi celebrations wherein the actress was seen posing with mommy Amrita Singh and brother . The trio had their faces covered with colours and were all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Sara flaunted her poetic side as she penned a poem. Sara wrote, “Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter Riot of colours with Water Slaughter. Mommy so young I almost forgot her. Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her. But it was healthy fun with no totter. After all, she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s childhood pic:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara, who enjoyed a decent debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, was last seen in starrer Simmba. She will be next seen in starrer Coolie No 1. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1.

Credits :Instagram

