  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her poetic side as she shares throwback picture with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a beautiful picture from her childhood days wherein she was posing with mommy Amrita Singha and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
4561 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan flaunts her poetic side as she shares throwback picture with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali KhanSara Ali Khan flaunts her poetic side as she shares throwback picture with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sara Ali Khan is not just the most sought after actresses in Bollywood but she has been a social media queen. The young starlet has won millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks, acting prowess and panache. Besides her social media posts are also a rage among the audience. Interestingly, the Kedarnath actress is often seen treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures from her childhood days on Instagram and it is difficult to take our eyes off her cuteness.

Keeping up with the trajectory of making heads turn with her stunning pics, Sara recently took the internet by a storm as she shared another adorable picture from her childhood diaries. The picture seemed to be clicked from one of the Holi celebrations wherein the actress was seen posing with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio had their faces covered with colours and were all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Sara flaunted her poetic side as she penned a poem. Sara wrote, “Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter Riot of colours with Water Slaughter. Mommy so young I almost forgot her. Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her. But it was healthy fun with no totter. After all, she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s childhood pic:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara, who enjoyed a decent debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. She will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement