Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body in colourful bikini on Istanbul trip; Ananya Panday is in awe

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often keeps her fans intrigued with her beautiful pics be it from her family time, movie announcement or on set fun. Besides, Sara is an avid traveller and loves exploring different cities across the world. In fact, she also shares stunning pics from her trips which are a treat to the fans.

Sara Ali Khan’s pool time

Interestingly, the Pataudi princess is currently enjoying her time in Istanbul and she is making the most of her time there. Sara is often seen sharing pics of herself exploring different places in the picturesque city. And now, is making the headlines as she has shared a stunning pic of herself wherein she was seen flaunting her perfect bikini body. In the pic, the Simmba actress was seen wearing a multi-coloured bikini and was seen enjoying her time in a pool. Sara was certainly raising the temperature with her bikini clad pic and Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra were in awe of her beauty. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to the comment section and wrote, “Bro what” along with heart in the eyes emoticons.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie. Sharing a pic with Vicky while announcing the wrap, Sara wrote, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me”.