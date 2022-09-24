Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned legs in black shorts and crop top post-workout; PICS
Sara Ali Khan was snapped in the city today after her pilates session.
Talk about fitness, and our Bollywood actors are always working hard to stay healthy and achieve that perfect body. Most of them make sure to hit the gym often and indulge in different forms of workouts. One such actress who definitely is fitness goals is Sara Ali Khan. Paparazzi never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house and today yet again she was snapped after her pilates session.
In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan flaunting her toned legs as she walks out of her gym with a coffee mug in her hand. She is wearing black coloured shorts that she paired with a black sports bra. The actress has layered it with an oversized checks shirt with open buttons. The Kedarnath star holds a coffee mug in her hand waves at the paps while sitting in her car. She has completed her look with a pair of flats and spectacles and tied her hair in a single ponytail.
Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Sara will be collaborating with him for 2 films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No. 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor wave at paparazzi outside gym, Khushi Kapoor looks stylish in casuals; PHOTOS