Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned legs in black shorts and crop top post-workout; PICS

Talk about fitness, and our Bollywood actors are always working hard to stay healthy and achieve that perfect body. Most of them make sure to hit the gym often and indulge in different forms of workouts. One such actress who definitely is fitness goals is Sara Ali Khan. Paparazzi never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house and today yet again she was snapped after her pilates session.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan flaunting her toned legs as she walks out of her gym with a coffee mug in her hand. She is wearing black coloured shorts that she paired with a black sports bra. The actress has layered it with an oversized checks shirt with open buttons. The Kedarnath star holds a coffee mug in her hand waves at the paps while sitting in her car. She has completed her look with a pair of flats and spectacles and tied her hair in a single ponytail.