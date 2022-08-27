Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned midriff in crop top and shorts; Janhvi Kapoor opts for trendy casuals; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood currently. These two are powerhouses of talent and we don’t need proof of it. Both Sara and Janhvi apart from sharing a great bond with each other also maintain a strict and stringent relationship with their fitness regime as well. Today, both of them were spotted in the city. Sara outside her gym and Janhvi in Bandra.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a crop top over a white sports bra. She flaunts her toned midriff as she paired her white crop top with her floral shorts. The Kedarnath actress tied her hair in a bun, held her ethnic style bag on one shoulder, coffee mug in one hand and completed her look with specs and stylish flats. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand too wore a white coloured crop top. She paired her top with denim shorts and tied a denim jacket around her waist. The actress left her hair open and wore black coloured spectacles.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Sara Ali Khan will be collaborating with him for 2 films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from this, Sara will star next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. The movie was released on the OTT platform. Janhvi's performance was much lauded in the film. From her acting to dialogue delivery, fans loved every bit of her performance. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

