Sara Ali Khan flaunts her washboard abs as she steps out after her workout session; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after and popular millennial divas in Bollywood, who never misses her workout sessions. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. The Atrangi Re actress is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. Speaking of which, she was snapped by the shutterbugs in the city today.

In the photos, the Love Aaj Kal actress is seen donning a white crop top with 'Empower Women' written on it and matched it with a pair of gym shorts. Her wet hair was left open and she had a pair of sneakers. The actress was seen flaunting her washboard abs in the photos. She also held a coffee mug in her hand and posed for the shutterbugs. The Pataudi princess also carried a tote bag to complete her look and was seen with a friend as they exited the gym post-workout.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She has also wrapped the shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal which is touted to be a romantic comedy. The movie will mark her first project with the Sardar Udham actor.

Apart from that, she will also star in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

Also Read: Amrita Singh or Saif Ali Khan? Guess Sara Ali Khan's go-to person to take advice