Sara Ali Khan is full of drama as she shares new Diwali photos with mum Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of photos posing with her mum Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in their Diwali look as they looked resplendent.

Sara Ali Khan always speaks her mind in a number of emojis or via her famous 'Sara ki shayari' on Instagram. The actress' expression often say a thousand words and looks like Sara was in a rather dramatic mood while posing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother for their official Diwali photoshoot. On Tuesday, Sara shared a bunch of photos posing with her mum and brother as they smiled for photos.

While in the first two photos, the family definitely exudes royalty as Sara and her mum twin in blue, the other two pictures show the actress displaying her fun side. In one picture, the actress can be seen making a worried face as Amrita leans on Ibrahim. In another photo, Sara strikes a rather sad pose in which she would probably cry as her mum comforts her.

Sharing the photo, Sara did not caption it anything but instead used a bunch of emojis. Check out the photos below:

Just a few hours before, even Ibrahim revealed his Diwali look on Instagram and his followers couldn't help but go into a meltdown because of his stunning photos. Sara also had shared a couple of pictures with her brother and on the occasion of Bhai Dooj written, Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj Missing you my Iggy Potter Can’t wait to bully you again."

Check out Sara and Ibrahim's Diwali photos:

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×