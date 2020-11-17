  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan is full of drama as she shares new Diwali photos with mum Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of photos posing with her mum Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in their Diwali look as they looked resplendent.
4432 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan's Diwali photos with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.Sara Ali Khan is full of drama as she shares new Diwali photos with mum Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sara Ali Khan always speaks her mind in a number of emojis or via her famous 'Sara ki shayari' on Instagram. The actress' expression often say a thousand words and looks like Sara was in a rather dramatic mood while posing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for their official Diwali photoshoot. On Tuesday, Sara shared a bunch of photos posing with her mum and brother as they smiled for photos. 

While in the first two photos, the family definitely exudes royalty as Sara and her mum twin in blue, the other two pictures show the actress displaying her fun side. In one picture, the actress can be seen making a worried face as Amrita leans on Ibrahim. In another photo, Sara strikes a rather sad pose in which she would probably cry as her mum comforts her. 

Sharing the photo, Sara did not caption it anything but instead used a bunch of emojis. Check out the photos below: 

Just a few hours before, even Ibrahim revealed his Diwali look on Instagram and his followers couldn't help but go into a meltdown because of his stunning photos. Sara also had shared a couple of pictures with her brother and on the occasion of Bhai Dooj written, Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj  Missing you my Iggy Potter Can’t wait to bully you again." 

Check out Sara and Ibrahim's Diwali photos: 

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption
Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Juhi Chawla & others send Dhanteras wishes to fans
Sara Ali Khan pens an appreciation post for mom Amrita Singh as she completes ‘quarter century’; Take a look
Sara Ali Khan wishes fans on Eid Al Adha & Friendship Day; Shares PHOTOS with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan shares a stunning black and white photo of mum Amrita Singh, calls her 'everyday inspiration'
Sara Ali Khan flaunts her poetic side as she shares throwback picture with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement