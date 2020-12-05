Sara Ali Khan gears up for weekend with an intensive workout; Says ‘With health & fitness you must be devout’

Sara Ali Khan has a perfect start to the weekend as she has shared a video of doing an intense workout and it will surely make you want to hit the gym right away.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is one such star who does not compromise with her health. She is known for her dedication towards fitness and her social media proves the same. The Kedarnath star always makes it a point to sweat out in the gym and has been sharing a glimpse of her intense workout regime on her social media. Of late, she has been shelling out major fitness goals as she often drops her gym videos and selfies. And, now going by her latest post, it seems like the actress has a perfect start to the weekend.

The Simmba star took to her Instagram handle and share a video snippet of herself while training hard in a gym. In the video, she can be seen doing push-ups and crunches to get a toned body and to stay fit. She can also be seen doing a cardio workout. She captioned the post as, “When in doubt You must workout Push-ups and crunches, don’t lose count With health and fitness you must be devout Because that’s what life is really about.” One simply cannot miss her washboard abs that are pretty much visible in the video. Needless to say, her recent post has proved that Sara is among the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about her work front, Sara has some interesting projects on her plate. She is currently awaiting the release of her film Coolie No 1 with . She has left no stone unturned to promote the film. Directed by David Dhawan, the film that is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 flick, will release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

The actress will also be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan rejoices as she welcomes Akshay Kumar to Atrangi Re shoot: So privileged to be working with you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×