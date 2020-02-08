Sara Ali Khan gets candid about the kind of man she wants in a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read On

Sara Ali Khan's conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show has sure been grabbing a lot of attention and the latest snippet that has been doing the rounds is that of Sara getting candid about the kind of qualities she would want in her man when they spoke about modern relationships. The first quality that Sara stated was honesty and to that, Kareena said how that is not the first thing she would notice and Sara then added how she would see if he has a sense of humour, leaving Kareena surprised when she did not mention good looks.

When asked, Sara then said that she is not one of those people and that she is okay without it and how it would be better since the guy wouldn't be self obsessed and how she cannot handle that. Kareena was left surprised and so Sara said how he doesn't have to be bad looking but not so good looking that they just talk about that and how that is something she can avoid for sure. Sara added, “I think somebody that’s more than good-looking or anything, just comfortable in their own skin. I think that’s rare today. People that just own who they are are rare and very, very attractive. If you can be true to who you are, there’s nothing like that."

Sara also got talking about one thing that she wouldn't compromise on in a relationship and that is when she said fidelity. She added how if they are in a relationship, it has to be with someone she can proudly call hers and also added how it doesn't have to necessarily mean cheating but be his, whole-heartedly given she is an independent girl and is driven by work, and has great friends along with a solid support system and a good family so she doesn't need very much.

Credits :Youtube

