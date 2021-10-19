Sara Ali Khan gets Diljit Dosanjh's company in her Tuesday Pilates class as she sweats it out on Lover; WATCH

Among the fitness lovers in Btown, Sara Ali Khan is one star who never skips her workout when she's in town and is often spotted at her Pilates class in the city. On Tuesday, Sara decided to give her fans a glimpse of her workout session with trainer Namrata Purohit and left everyone inspired. However, what caught everyone's attention was Sara's workout jam while sweating it out at Pilates class and it was none other than the chartbuster track Lover by Diljit Dosanjh.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a video of her workout session at her Pilates class. In the video, Sara was seen clad in her sports bralette with shorts as she sweats it out on her training machine at Pilates class. She is seen enjoying her workout session with her trainer whilst listening to Diljit's hit song. The Simmba actress seemed to be all charged up to nail her workout while jamming to the song at her Tuesday class.

Take a look:

#SaraAliKhan is here to shed some major fitness inspo pic.twitter.com/Nwibl3QrtD — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 19, 2021

A day back, Sara kicked off her day with Pilates and before heading for her gym class, Sara gave all a glimpse of her radiant morning glow. Often, when Sara shares glimpses of her workout sessions, they leave her fans inspired.

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. Atrangi Re reportedly will be heading for an OTT release on Netflix. In the film, Sara apparently will be seen in a double role. The shoot of the film has been done in several locations including Varanasi and Delhi.

