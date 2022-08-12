Sara Ali Khan gets featured on Times Square on her b’day, fans surprise her with a dance on NYC streets; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan received the sweetest surprise from fans on her birthday, in New York City. The actress turned a year older today, on the 12th of August. She celebrated her special day with her close friends, as they had a whale of a time in NYC. Moreover, Sara was also surprised by her fans there. The cherry on top was the fact that birthday wishes for her featured at New York’s famous Times Square too.

Sara Ali Khan surprised by fans on her birthday

A video has surfaced on social media, wherein Sara can be seen standing in complete awe as a few of her fans danced on NYC’s streets for her, as they wished her on her birthday. Moreover, she was absolutely taken aback when she saw her photo at the Times Square building with a birthday wish for her. The Atrangi Re actress was seen dressed in stylish casuals for her special day. She donned a white shirt on top oF blue denim pants. She completed the look with a pair of heels. Her hair was left open, and she looked quite glamorous and pretty.

Last night, Sara penned a sweet note to herself as she ringed in her birthday. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a photo of herself inside a gym. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul". For those unaware, Sara is currently vacationing in New York. Earlier, she shared a photo on social media as she visited Columbia University where she studied.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She now has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will be seen in a film on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

