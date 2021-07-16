Sara Ali Khan gets inspired from Dilip Kumar's song to sum up her filmy shenanigans on a boat; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in her new filmy video on social media. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on social media. She keeps her fans intrigued with her social media posts focusing on her personal as well as professional life. Sara, in her recent filmy video on Instagram, looked breathtaking. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress donned a white suit and left her fans stunned with her expressions. Posting the video, Sara wrote, “Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri (In Hindi) Then even if you looking scary, In your (brain emoji) you are a fairy, So just stay merry, Eat a cherry”. The actress’ quirky post quickly garnered her fans’ attention. Some of the compliments on Sara’s post included “Nice”, “Wow so beautiful”, “Super Cool”, “Looking cute”.

The Pataudi princess has also been vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier, this morning, she took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of herself from the vaccination center. Last weekend, Sara was in the North-East part of the country. Her work trip was filled with fun and blessings. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress also sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam during her trip and dropped pictures on social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in ‘Coolie No. 1’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’ in 2020. She is now keeping busy with several projects in her kitty. Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial film ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite and Dhanush. The upcoming romantic drama marks the actress’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film is scheduled to be released in August 2021. Besides this, the diva also has ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ in process, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

