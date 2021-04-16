Sara Ali Khan gets love from aunt Saba as she says 'looking good' on her vacay pics with Ibrahim, Amrita Singh

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently returned to Mumbai with Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh after a Kashmir vacay. Her Aunt Saba Ali Khan dropped a lovely comment for her on her recent photos from the Kashmir trip.

Over the past few days, the internet has been buzzing with updates about Sara Ali Khan from her Kashmir trip with and Amrita Singh. The Atrangi Re actress had travelled with her mom and brother to the 'paradise on earth' and recently shared photos on social media. Now, her aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, who is quite active on social media, took to her post and left a lovely comment for Sara on her Kashmir trip pictures with Amrita and Ibrahim.

Saba often shares her collection of old photographs on her Instagram handle and while back, she shared cute photos with Sara as well. Now, as Sara shared Kashmir photos on Instagram, Saba commented on it and wrote, "Woh waadiya Mahshallah.... You're looking good too." The sweet comment by Sara's aunt caught the attention of all fans and they loved how she hyped up the Atrangi Re star. In the photos shared by Sara, we could see her enjoying the snow with Ibrahim and her mom Amrita.

Earlier too when Sara had shared photos from her snow mobile shenanigans with Ibrahim from Kashmir, Saba commented on it and wrote, " Stay safe n have a suuupppaaaah trip. Love.. from lockdown Mumbai... Lol Phups."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Saba has been quite active on her Instagram account and often shares throwback and unseen photos from the Pataudi family including those of Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and late Tiger Pataudi. On the other hand, Sara has now returned to Mumbai with her family and will be resuming work. The actress will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

