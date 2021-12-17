Sara Ali Khan on getting into the skin of her character in Atrangi Re: I fell in love with Rinku

Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress her audience with impeccable performances over the years. The actress is currently promoting her movie Atrangi Re, wherein she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming flick. The film will be released on a streaming platform on December 24th. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Sara opened up about how she got into the skin of her character.

Speaking with News18, Sara said, “Through the process of making this film, I fell in love with Rinku. I stopped judging her and I fully started to understand her. It was halfway through our schedule where Aanand ji told me, ‘Ab tu Rinku ban gayi hai. Aur ab tu chaahe kum acha karega lekin ab tu galat nahi karegi kyuki ab tu Rinku ko samajh gayi hai (You have now become Rinku. Now even if you don’t perform to the T, but you will not do wrong because you have understood Rinku).’ I’d drive with Aanand ji every day to shoot to Noida. I’d use to fool him and get answers out of him that ‘Aaj kya karenge? Aaj scene mein main kya karungi?’ And he would say, ‘We’ll talk on set’. I think the one thing that I feel Aanand ji, Dhanush sir and Akshay sir have is that they are very spontaneous people. So, once I understood my character, all I actually had to do was trust Aanand ji and live in that moment. There was no such method."

Sara also heaped praises on her co-star Dhanush and said that she have learned one important thing from him which is that language is not as important as emotions and eye contact.

