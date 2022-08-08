Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her favourite things in New York and it includes coffee, friends & food; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most candid actresses you will find in the industry. She is super active on Instagram and does not shy away from showing her real self on the internet and likes to keep it unfiltered and raw. From sharing no-makeup selfies to offering a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Apart from this, Sara loves to travel and this has been established aplenty by the actress on social media. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the exotic locations she has visited. Speaking of which the actress, recently checked into New York and shared a video from her time there.

She captioned the video: "My favourite things in my favourite city." Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented: "Awesome bia! Love it." During her trip, Sara enjoyed sunrise, went to Central Park, sipped on coffee, went for workout sessions, tried some street food, shared pictures from her dinner with friends, posted a clip from "the first sunset in New York" and ended it with a sunset video. She also explored local cafes, went shopping and of course, went to Times Square.

A few days ago, Sara had travelled to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Posting pictures from her trip, she added a Charles Dickens quote and wrote: "And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away."

And a few days before that She had travelled to London. She shared an image with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh as well as her father Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she said, “Keeping up with the Pataudi's…”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.