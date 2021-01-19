Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her 'sandy toes & sun kissed nose' as she enjoys her Maldives vacation

Sara Ali Khan has taken time off her busy schedule and jetted off to Maldives. Check out her latest pictures

Sara Ali Khan had been quite busy for the past few months owing to her prior work commitments. However, she did take time off her busy schedule and went on a mini-vacation with her brother Ibrahim and friends to celebrate New Year earlier this month. The actress is an avid social media user and never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Now, the latest that we know is that she is in Maldives!

Yes, that’s right. Sara has, once again, jetted off to the exotic locale. She has now shared a few pictures from the place which are simply breathtaking. The Love Aaj Kal star is wearing multicolored co-ords that include a bralette and a thigh-high split skirt as can be seen in the pictures. One cannot stop but stare at the picturesque background with the deep blue sea. The actress adds an apt caption describing herself that reads, “Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose.”

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan that was released in 2020. The actress is currently gearing up for Atrangi Re which also features and Dhanush in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been backed by Aanand L Rai and shot in various locations across India. This is also the third Hindi film of South star Dhanush after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. Earlier, the BTS pictures from the sets also went viral on social media.

