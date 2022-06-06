Sara Ali Khan gives glimpses of her May travel diary on World Environment Day; Expresses love for water bodies

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the places she has visited. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures, travel vlogs, videos, and even her funny Knock Knock videos.

Talking about her amazing photos, Sara shared a collage of her travel pictures on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’ on her IG stories in which she is talking about her best 30 days of travel. In the post, Sara can be seen chilling at different locations featuring all types of different water bodies. The 26-year-old actress captioned the post, ‘’Sea, rivers, lakes, strait. All kinds of water bodies this past month. Best 30 days.’’

Check Sara's post here:

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actress was on her Turkey trip with her friends and as usual shared glimpses of the places she visited in Istanbul including Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami. She posed in front of Ayasofya Cami in her pink outfit. One could make out from the pictures shared by Sara that she had a jolly good time with her friends.

In the summer of 2022, apart from Istanbul, she also visited Pahalgam where she enjoyed her trek in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. She also went to London where she graced the streets of the city with her neon look. The Atrangi Re actress was also seen relishing her British breakfast in one of her photos.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.