Sara Ali Khan gives her caption the perfect rhyme in these photos with mommy Amrita and brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan seems to have driven into throwback mode as she shared photos with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim. Check out the post right here.

Vacations are best when enjoyed with your family, and often, with friends as well. While everyone is keeping busy with their lives and there is this constant hustle, it is during getaways with your own people that things that are normal become way more fun. And well, when it comes to our B-town celebrities, while they ensure they have a good time together, they also often give us a fine glimpse of what their holidays are like in the first place.

And well, we all remember Sara's recent vacation where she flooded the internet with photos from the same and left us all pretty envious of her, isn't it? We are all on a lookout for a getaway from time to time and here are some unseen photos with her brother and mother Amrita Singh. And while the photos do have our attention, what also has our attention is her caption, where she has managed to get quite the rhyme scheme as she wrote, "Fam-Jam, Sun-Tan."

On the work front, Sara has wrapped up shoot for Coolie No.1, and her latest release Love Aaj Kal has received a mixed reaction from the bans. The actress will also be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring , and Dhanush, where she will reportedly be seen in a double role.

