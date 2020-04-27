Sara Ali Khan gives Kareena Kapoor’s 'Main apni favourite hu' a twist; Says she's the queen of her own dreams

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to drop the cutest childhood photos of herself. Along with it, Sara also took self love up by a notch with her caption and we can’t get over it. Check it out.

Actor Sara Ali Khan always manages to leave fans in awe with her social media posts. Be it her cute childhood photos or her hilarious ‘knock-knock’ jokes, the Simmba star isn’t just a popular actor but also a social media icon. Several young generation folks follow her and look up to her as a youth icon. Sara likes to send out positive messages of self love via her posts and her recent post gives Kareena Kapoor Khan’s famous dialogue from Jab We Met, ‘Main Apni Favourite Hun’ a different spin.

Yes, on Monday, Sara took to Instagram to share some cute childhood photos that are bound to drive away your weekly blues. In the photo, a little and cute Sara can be seen all dolled up with makeup, and jewellery for an event. Dressed up in a black and gold outfit with glamorous makeup and heavy accessories, Sara looked absolutely beautiful and adorable. It seemed like she was decked up for a school event. However, with her caption, she took self love up by a notch as she declared that she has always been the queen of her own dreams.

Sara wrote, “मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi.(I have always been the queen of my own dreams.)” Well, seeing the photos, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her. The gorgeous Simmba star once again stole the show with her adorable childhood photos and lit up the internet.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s cute childhood photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was shooting for Atrangi Re when the shooting of the film was halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown. In the same, she will be seen with Dhanush and . The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Sara also has Coolie No 1 with . Directed by David Dhawan, the film was supposed to release on May 1. But, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, it has been postponed and a new release date may be revealed.

