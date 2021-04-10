Sara Ali Khan gives a perfect Siblings Day treat with her ‘chosen frozen’ Ibrahim Ali Khan & it is unmissable

Sara Ali Khan’s recent pic with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their vacation is too cute to be missed. Take a look

Sara Ali Khan is one of the newcomers in Bollywood who has successfully carved a niche for herself. The actress, who had entered showbiz as and Amrita Arora’s daughter, has managed to win hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills. Amid this, Sara has also emerged as a social media star who often takes social media by a storm with her intriguing posts and as each of her pic is a sheer treat for the fans.

And on the occasion of siblings day, the Pataudi princess has shared a beautiful post for her brother Pataudi. In the post, Sara had shared pictures with Ibrahim as they were seen posing together at a snow clad mountain during their recent vacation. In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress looked stunning in her grey coloured turtle neck, body hugging sweatshirt which se had paired with black jeggings and snow boots. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dapped in his blue and white jacket as he posed with his sister. Sara captioned the image as, “The chosen frozen”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in starrer Coolie No 1, will be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. While the actress will be sharing the screen with Akshay and Dhanush for the first time, she has been quite excited about the project which will be releasing on August 6 this year.

