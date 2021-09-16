Sara Ali Khan gives a touristy vibe in this PIC as she poses sitting on a rock

Sara Ali Khan and her travel diaries never seem to end. The diva always makes sure to mesmerize us with her travel pictures and set major vacay goals. Well, she was recently in the Maldives and posted some amazing pictures from there. Now Sara has yet again taken to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her from what looks like another travel destination. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture of her that totally gives a touristy vibe. She can be seen wearing a pink jacket over brown pants. She sat on the rocks that were near a water body and posed with her head resting on her hand. Sara looked at the camera and posed for the picture. The actress undoubtedly looked pretty in this perfect frame. She did not disclose the location yet but we are sure that the Simmba actress will soon take to her Instagram handle to post more pictures. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan has been on a travelling spree. She was seen in Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal first, then she left for the Maldives and now it looks like she is on a new destination yet again.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai's film Atrangi Re, alongside and Dhanush. The pictures and video from the sets have already got all the fans excited for it. The shooting of the film is over. She has not announced her next project. She was recently spotted at Maddock office.

