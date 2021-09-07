Sara Ali Khan gives us a glimpse of the Maldivian sunrise as she meditates by the sea; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been dropping glimpses on social media from her recent Maldives trip and her fans have been loving it. After giving us a sneak peek on Monday, Sara has now kept up with her posts and has shared a glimpse of her morning by the beach in the Maldives. The Simmba actress recently was spotted at the airport with her mom Amrita Singh as they both jetted out of Mumbai to the Maldives. Now, her recent photo shows us that the actress is having a peaceful time by the sea.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a photo in which she is seen sitting by the sea and meditating. While we can only see Sara's back in the photos, the photo gives us a glimpse of the Maldivian sunrise. She is seen sitting on the sand while capturing different hues of the sky before the sunrise. Using a collage, Sara shared three different colours of the sky as the sun rose in the Maldives. The song she chose for the photo was a meditative one.

Take a look:

On Monday, Sara shared a photo in which she was seen clad in a white shirt with black shorts as she posed by the sea. A few weeks back, Sara headed to Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. Photos from her trip had gone viral on social media and now, it looks like she is back in the Maldives again.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, as per recent reports, the film may have been put on a backburner owing to budget constraints.

