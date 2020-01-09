Sara Ali Khan gives us a tour of the Central Park in her throwback video from New York; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan exhibits her anchoring skills in the throwback Thursday video from her New York trip as she goes around Central Park with her friend Iipsita.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram game seems to be on point! The young starlet has been teasing her fans quite a lot with gorgeous pictures and funny videos. Sara recently escaped to the Maldives for an exotic New Year's vacation where we saw the actress turn into a water baby in the infinity pools of the lush island. Fans were still not over her pictures from her Maldives holiday but the actress set her Instafam amazed once again as she shared a throwback Thursday video of herself from her New York vacay with friend Iipsita in November.

In the video shared by her, Sara is giving us a tour of Central Park in New York. The young and pretty actress is wearing a purple jacket and bunny earmuffs and she shows off her anchoring skills as she talks in Hindi and uses refined words to describe her surroundings. Seated in a carriage, Sara Ali Khan and her friend Iipsita are going around Central Park and interacting with their carriage driver and other passers-by.

She calls her video 'Watch With Sara'. Towards the end of the video, she requests her fans to like, share and comment on her video imitating YouTubers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen sharing the screen with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal releasing on Valentine's Day 2020. The actress will also be seen opposite in Coolie No.1 which is slated for May 1, 2020 release.

